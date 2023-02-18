FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TLK opened at $24.86 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

(Get Rating)

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

