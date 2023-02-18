FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,492 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,795,000 after purchasing an additional 80,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,654,000 after purchasing an additional 316,211 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,587,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,702,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,321,000 after purchasing an additional 191,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,579,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,522,000 after purchasing an additional 77,459 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.91.

In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EL stock opened at $252.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $307.12.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

