FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY stock opened at $217.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.41. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

