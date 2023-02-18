FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in VeriSign by 648.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in VeriSign by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 381,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,171,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.12, for a total value of $400,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,569,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,171,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,885. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $204.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.55. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $228.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.97.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

