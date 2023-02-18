ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $3.33 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 117,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9,134.7% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 146,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 144,968 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Natixis grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 514.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 518,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,535,000 after acquiring an additional 434,348 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

Several analysts have commented on XRAY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

