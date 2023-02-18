ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $3.40 Million Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Roadhouse at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,951 shares of company stock worth $4,479,180 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $104.32 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

