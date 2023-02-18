Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $123.09 Million Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,039,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 134,520 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.90% of Targa Resources worth $123,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 28.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 20.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 12.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 98.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 24,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 2.30. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $55.56 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 132.08%.

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Citigroup started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

