Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Pelion Inc. purchased a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter worth approximately $164,455,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,399 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 40.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,187,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,176,000 after acquiring an additional 341,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Bill.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $158.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Bill.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $679,494.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,927.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,709 shares of company stock worth $4,676,240 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BILL opened at $93.30 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $247.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

