Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 549,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,941,000 after buying an additional 162,930 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,220,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,788,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BKI opened at $63.94 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Black Knight Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKI shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

