Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $141.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 12.12%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.