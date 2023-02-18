Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 14,116 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,019 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 33.2% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 704,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $22,925,000 after purchasing an additional 175,700 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 26.2% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 207,885 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 43,101 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 7.7% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 4.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,029,169 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after acquiring an additional 171,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $342,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

WDC stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -143.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $63.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

