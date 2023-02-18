Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 480.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 469,685 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.30% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $15,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 540.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40,700.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 223.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. TheStreet downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -70.42%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and the Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers and regional malls single tenant retail assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.