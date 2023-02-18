Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CZR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 1.2 %

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $52.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $87.43.

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.