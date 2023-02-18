Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,622 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 13.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 1.2 %

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

TAP opened at $52.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.76.

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.