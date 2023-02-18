UBS Group AG Sells 39,653 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,579 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 39,653 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Autodesk worth $28,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,504 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,653. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk Stock Down 1.0 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.82.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $219.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.09 and a 200-day moving average of $204.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.