BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,313 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,798,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,886,000 after acquiring an additional 283,728 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,276,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,490,000 after buying an additional 219,850 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1,418.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 127,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 118,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,210. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

BorgWarner stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

