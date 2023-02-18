Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Xylem by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.83.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

