FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,773 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMAB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at $29,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $632.62.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

