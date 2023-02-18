FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,147,000 after buying an additional 25,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,190,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 381,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,188,000 after buying an additional 40,426 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 356,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,550,000 after buying an additional 25,953 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,519,000.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE FCN opened at $164.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.71. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $132.36 and a one year high of $190.43.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $172,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

