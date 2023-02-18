FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK opened at $61.15 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $65.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.28.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.