FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 4,362 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Paylocity by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Paylocity by 6.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 16.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $209.31 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 122.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCTY. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.71.

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $268,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,755.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $268,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,755.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,324,712.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,250 shares of company stock valued at $18,270,478. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

See Also

