NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in NICE by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

NICE Stock Performance

About NICE

Shares of NICE opened at $219.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.05. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $239.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

