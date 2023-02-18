iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 696,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,267,000 after purchasing an additional 214,382 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,969,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,885,000 after acquiring an additional 477,436 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.64. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.