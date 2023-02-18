FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 727 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,454.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,821,000 after acquiring an additional 997,275 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 470.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,292,000 after acquiring an additional 647,363 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,460,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,183,000 after acquiring an additional 138,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.8% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 969,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,306,000 after acquiring an additional 132,114 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BR stock opened at $143.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.52 and a 200 day moving average of $150.53. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $183.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

