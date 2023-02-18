FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 264.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Entegris by 781.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $85.48 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $141.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

