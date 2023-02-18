FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,506,000 after purchasing an additional 875,587 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 998,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,243,000 after purchasing an additional 438,239 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,072,000 after purchasing an additional 427,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 374.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 486,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,906,000 after purchasing an additional 383,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $214.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.07. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.73 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Argus lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

