Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WY opened at $32.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

