Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $198.17 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $229.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

