Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 432 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,686 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $35.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Melius lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

