Quadrant Capital Group LLC Makes New $144,000 Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Biechele Royce Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,470,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,705,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $793,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,535,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
Shares of WBD opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
