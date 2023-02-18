Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in Masco by 141.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Masco by 23.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

MAS opened at $55.03 on Friday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $58.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,357 shares of company stock worth $16,633,770 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.