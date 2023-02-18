Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $149,000 Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $34,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $83.93 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 142.47%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

