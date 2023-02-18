Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $150,000 Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $41.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.83. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 79.26% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

