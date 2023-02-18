Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $160,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 3.7% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV opened at $219.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.19 and a 200 day moving average of $212.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $254.94. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.79.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

