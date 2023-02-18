Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BJ. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “inline” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,482 shares of company stock worth $1,637,601. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 64.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.