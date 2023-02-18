Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 168.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.44.

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

SWAV stock opened at $199.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.61 and a 200-day moving average of $245.62. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $320.54.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 44.10%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ShockWave Medical

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $2,037,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $2,037,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $394,388.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,830,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,314 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,536 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Stories

