Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in CGI by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 1,167.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 59.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $93.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.37.

GIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

