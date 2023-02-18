The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of IPG opened at $37.36 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

