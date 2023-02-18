Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 511 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 49.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 43.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of American International Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,251,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.08.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.74. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

