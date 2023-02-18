Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 528 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CRH by 140.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 371,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 217,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CRH by 16.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,265,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,465,000 after acquiring an additional 590,914 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in CRH during the third quarter worth $200,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 12.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,474,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,774,000 after buying an additional 803,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 3.4% in the third quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH Profile

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $49.42.

(Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.