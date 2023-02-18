Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTRG. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

