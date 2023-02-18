Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $238.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.35 and its 200 day moving average is $230.04. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

