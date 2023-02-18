Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $187,000 Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,914,000 after buying an additional 488,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $874,238,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,687,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,941,000 after buying an additional 21,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.83.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE opened at $189.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.31 and a 200 day moving average of $188.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently -648.25%.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.