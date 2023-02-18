Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.05 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

