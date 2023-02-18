Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,236 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $177.13 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $222.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.34 and a 200-day moving average of $181.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.36.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

