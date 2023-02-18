Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 204 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at $638,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 36.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after buying an additional 33,995 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 32.5% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $164.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.97. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $176.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.71.

Masimo Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.