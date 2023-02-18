Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,399 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.05% of Urban Outfitters worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 323.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $202,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of URBN opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.