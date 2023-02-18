Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 19,068 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 44,301 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 17.6% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 34.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,292,000 after purchasing an additional 393,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.62.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $134.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.10.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

