Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Insulet were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Insulet by 7.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Insulet by 5.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 323,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,279,000 after buying an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,129,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth about $1,383,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PODD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Insulet from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.91.

Insulet Trading Down 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

Shares of PODD stock opened at $296.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,233.33 and a beta of 0.74. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.76.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

