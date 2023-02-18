WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $166.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.24. The company has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,594 shares of company stock worth $2,513,764 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

